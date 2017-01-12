St. Kitts’ PM Harris Congratulates The Bahamas On 50th Anniversary – Of One Of The Most Historic Events In The Country

ST. KITTS – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has extended congratulations to the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the Honourable Perry G. Christie, and its people, on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017, as they celebrated the 50th anniversary of one of the most historic events in the country.

On January 10th, 1967, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) led by Lynden Pindling and the governing United Bahamian Party led by Sir Roland Symonette both won 18 seats in the 38-member House of Assembly. A Labour Member of Parliament, Randol Fawkes, decided to join with the PLP and so, too, did Sir Alvin Braynen, an Independent, who accepted the post of Speaker of the House.

Mr. Pindling went on to become the Bahamas’ first black premier in 1967 and later its first black prime minister (1973-1992), ending the country’s centuries-old tradition of white minority rule.

With the coming into force of the Majority Rule Act, 2013 in the Bahamas, the 10th of January became designated as a public holiday known as Majority Rule Day as of the year 2014.

Prime Minister Harris’ congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Christie of The Bahamas

“On behalf of the Government and People of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, I wish to extend heartiest congratulations to you and the proud people of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, as you celebrate the 50th anniversary of majority rule. This accomplishment is indeed worthy of celebration and high commendation!

“Fifty years ago, the people of the Bahamas spoke in a resounding manner. Their message and follow-up actions undoubtedly served to shape their destiny. The movement mushroomed further, culminating in the attainment of Independence from Britain in July 1973.

“The Government and people of the Bahamas have contributed to the strengthening of the Caribbean Community, in the fields of foreign policy coordination, trade and integration, sport and culture, and health and human resource development, among other areas.

“The Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis are indeed proud of the sterling contribution made by your country since the attainment of majority rule in 1967.

“May you continue to grow from strength to strength, as you confront the challenges faced in today’s global economic environment.”

