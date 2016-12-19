Bahamas Building Links With St. Lucie County

Bahamas Minister of Transport and Aviation Meets with Officials of St. Lucie County, Florida Towards Building Links

Fort Lauderdale – Bahamas Minister of Transport and Aviation, the Honorable Glenys Hanna-Martin, was recently in St Lucie County, Florida, meeting with officials there and conducting a tour of the Treasure Coast International Airport, the Port and the City to explore shared interests in agriculture, fisheries and tourism.

At the St. Lucie County International Airport, Hanna-Martin told St. Lucie County reporters that the airport there is poised for major development and already The Bahamas accounts for the largest percentage of business for that airport.

Hanna-Martin said, “in anticipation of the development, the visit with officials of the county was to discuss possible links moving forward as this could be “an excellent economic paradigm” for both places”.

Minister Hanna also noted that, “already The Bahamas is a part of the cultural reality of St. Lucie County.” The Minister’s observation was elaborated on by the Consul General of The Bahamas to South Florida, Ricardo Treco, who told reporters that over the years a great many Bahamians have settled in St. Lucie County and have become a part of that community.

Minister Hanna-Martin said that The Bahamas is “looking at capitalizing on, and broadening the existing relationship, to build a strong foundation culturally and economically,” between The Bahamas and St. Lucie.

St. Lucie County Officials shared that about 90% of their airport’s customs clearance business is from The Bahamas.

Chris Dzadovsky, St. Lucie County Commissioner, said that with the imminent completion of the renovations to the airport, the area is ripe for growth. He also said that there was much promotional opportunities because agriculture is strong in the county, also the county already boasts shrimp and tilapia farming. The County Commissioner also noted that the county has great tourism numbers.

Notably, in regards to tourism between the two places, it was shared that St. Lucie County annually hosts the training camp for the New York Mets and flights between The two places could encourage large numbers of annual St. Lucie County visitors from the metropolitan New York area, to hop over to The Bahamas.

It was also noted that flights between St. Lucie County and The Bahamas could give Bahamians travelling to Orlando an alternative from the current South Florida gateways. Both sides agreed that the commute from the St. Lucie airport to Orlando as well as the traffic and airport congestion would be significantly less.

At the meeting between the Minister and St. Lucie County Officials, the Minister was given a number of gifts including a key to the city of Fort Pierce that was presented to her by Fort Pierce Mayor, Linda Hudson. Additional gifts were presented by: Nick Mimms, City Manager, Fort Pierce and Howard Tipton, St. Lucie County Administrator.