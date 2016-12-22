Antigua and Barbuda win prestigious awards

Antigua And Barbuda Win Most Prestigious Awards In 2016 ‘Caribbean Travel Awards’

St. John’s, Antigua – The success of Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) has led to double-digit growth in air arrivals from the USA and attracting new properties, including big names such as Marriott.

This has resulted in Antigua and Barbuda dominating in the Caribbean Journal’s 2016 ‘Caribbean Travel Awards.’

The Honorable Asot A. Michael, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy was named the ‘Caribbean Minister of the Year,’ Mr. Colin C. James, CEO, ABTA was named ‘Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year,’ and Antigua and Barbuda took the winning crown, being named ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year.’

Twin-Isle Nation Wins Three Awards Including ‘Destination of the Year’

Antigua and Barbuda won ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year,’ because of the strong increase in visitors, the pipeline of new hotel projects, as well as the new VC Bird International airport that only add to the full portfolio of portfolio of properties and hotels.

The Honorable Minister Michael was recognized as being one of the Caribbean’s most forward-thinking Tourism Ministers and being instrumental in helping to drive Antigua’s strong growth this year, as well as turning Antigua and Barbuda into a hub for hotel projects and major projects such as the airport’s new solar farm.

The ABTA CEO, Mr. James, was recognized as being instrumental in managing the Tourism Authority to the strong position it has today with almost 10% growth overall, and 20% within the US, the largest market for the destination.

These awards bring great prominence to Antigua and Barbuda, positioning the destination as the tourism leader in the industry for the upcoming year.

“I am incredibly honored to be named the ‘Tourism Minister of the Year,’ by the Caribbean Journal. Since taking office in 2014 we have been relentlessly working to attract investments, investing in improving our on-island tourism products as well as access touch points including our new airport and our port so as to become the leader in the region. While we are excited by what we have achieved so far, we are dedicated to continuing to invest, improve and raise awareness of Antigua and Barbuda to attract even more visitors and provide them the absolutely best experience possible in travel,” said Honorable Minister Michael.

The CEO, Mr. James, shared his thoughts on the win, “We are very proud to be recognized for all of the hard work and dedication that the Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority have been investing so as to turn our twin-isles into the regional tourism leader. I am proud of this recognition, which is accepted on behalf of all our tourism teams both on island and in the source markets who have worked tirelessly to achieve the positive growth that we are seeing. This award truly signifies that Antigua and Barbuda are the new leaders in attracting visitors, investment and dynamic properties in the Caribbean. In addition, I am pleased with the recognition of our team’s marketing and digital strategy as being one of the best in the industry. We would not have won this award without all of their hard work.”

The Caribbean Journal was founded in 2011 as the first pan-Caribbean newspaper, with cutting edge analysis, unmatched original content, on-location video, the publication has changed the way the Caribbean gets its news, and is today, one of the leading publications in the Caribbean market.