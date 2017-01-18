Ambassador Audrey Marks Meets U.S. Vice President-Elect Mike Pence

WASHINGTON, DC – United States Vice-President Elect, Mike Pence, and his wife Karen, greeted Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks as she arrived at the Chairman’s Global Dinner and Diplomatic Ball.

The Ball was given in honour of President Elect Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington DC, on Tuesday January 16, 2017.

The Vice President-Elect expressed his love for the island and the people of Jamaica and hoped to visit whenever the opportunity arose.

Close to fifteen hundred members of the diplomatic corp and other dignitaries were in attendance.

Ambassador Marks will represent the government and people of Jamaica at the inauguration ceremony of the President and Vice President of the United States on Friday morning at the US State Capitol. She will also represent Jamaica at other planned inauguration function to be held over the weekend.