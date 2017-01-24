All-Star Panel Set to Discuss Diversity in Design Arts and Architecture

Fort Lauderdale – The second installment of the “Diversity in Design Arts” panel discussion, a presentation and interactive discussion on Black Art, Architecture and Design, will explore the idea of a “Black Aesthetic”.

It is slated for Saturday, February 4, from 11:00AM – 3:00PM and will feature five of South Florida’s premier authorities in design, including newly added architect Victor Hayes.

The discussion will be moderated by event organizer Marsha McDonald of Seacrest Designs and Decor, a luxury interior design studio.

This year’s event, appropriately timed during Black History Month, is part of a three month program on Outsider Art organized by Clare Vickery of Grace Arts FL, and is staged at the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society. Complimentary tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com under the search term “Diversity in Design – Black Art”.

The question is posed, “Is there a Black Aesthetic in Art and Design? If so, how is it defined, how has it evolved, and where is it going?”

The group of five distinguished South Florida creative professionals representing a variety of disciplines will share their experience and insight into the subject.

Presentations led by renowned artist George Gadson and award winning architect, author and historian Dr David Rifkind start the dialogue and accomplished architect Bertram Lewars of Lewars Design, LLC, along with interior designer Kendra Rhoulhac add their views in the interactive panel discussion.

Newly added to the lineup of presenters is Victor Hayes of Archi Designz Group. His acumen includes architecture, urban planning and construction management, and his portfolio boasts municipal, commercial, residential and hospitality projects in Florida and in the Caribbean, including awarding winning projects such as Strawberry Hill Resort, Jamaica.

Students, faculty and members of the design industry are especially invited to attend, and actively lend their voices to the conversation.

After the panel discussion, participants are invited to explore February’s Outsider Art series, featuring the work of the only female Highwayman, Mary Ann Carroll as well as second generation Highwayman, Kelvin Hair.

Find out more at www.eventbrite.com under the search term “Diversity in Design – Black Arts”.