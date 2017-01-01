SOUTH FLORIDA – KROMA Art Space and Studios wrapped up ART OF BLACK MIAMI and Art Basel with a super cool fusion event, 3 The Art Way: Music, Food And Of Course… Art! on Saturday, December 4, 2016.

All senses were on alert as the tastes, sounds and sights of Jamaica invaded the intimate setting of West Coconut Grove!

3 The Art Way Artists

World renowned Jamaican theatre and movie actor, Paul Campbell, along with, chef, photographer, and DJ, Mark Cameron, joined forces with A.J. Brown, Jamaica’s most famous cabaret singer, now lead singer of the legendary Third World Band, to prepare an unforgettable installation.

All 3 men are also talented and accomplished visual artists whose paintings were on display at Kroma.

This event was not missed by South Florida notables, Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar and Councilwoman Lisa Davis of The City of Miami Gardens.

Jamaican Consulate General in Miami, Franz Hall, was also present to recognize this event for its cultural significance. It was the perfect ending, to a memorable week of art, culture and style.

Click image below to watch highlights of 3 The Art Way: Music, Food And Of Course… Art!