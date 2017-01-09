2017 Reggae Grammy Nominees Raging Fyah To Kick Off U.S. Tour

2017 Reggae Grammy® Award Nominees Raging Fyah Kick Off Their World Tour In January

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae Artiste, Raging Fyah will kick off their 2017 World Tour with Tribal Seeds in the United States on Jan 24th and then with UB40 in Europe in May.

The 5-piece rising Jamaican band is touring in support of their latest album Everlasting, which is nominated for a 2017 Grammys® Award for Best Reggae Album. This is their first nod for the prestigious ceremony.

The 59th Annual Grammys® will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12th, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET. on CBS.

Everlasting, released in May 2016, follows their previous releases Judgement Day (2011) and Destiny (2014) and is their debut effort for VP Records’ new imprint Dub Rockers.

Billboard critic’s 2016 Best Reggae Albums chose Raging Fyah’s Everlasting “…the album is an all-killer no-filler affair, straight-ahead roots rock from top to toe.” -BILLBOARD