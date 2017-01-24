100 Black Men of South Florida Recognized During National Mentoring Month

State Representative Barbara Watson Recognizes The 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc. During National Mentoring Month

MIAMI – January is National Mentoring Month, celebrating the benefits of quality youth mentoring across the country.

State Representative Barbara Watson(District 107) recognized the efforts of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc at their Positive Youth Development session at Jose de Diego Middle School this past week.

The 100 Black Men of South Florida Inc. has been at the forefront of mentoring and providing innovative programs for young black males in South Florida for the past 28 years.

Some of their signature initiatives include Positive Youth Development, Dr. Harold Guinyard Leadership Academy and Collegiate 100 have made a significant impact on the young men of South Florida.

State Representative Watson recognizes that the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Inc.,connects mentors to young people and cultivate relationships that provide crucial support and guidance as these young adults grow and develop into our next generation of citizens and leaders.

Mentoring Guarantees Young People Have An Adult That Helps To Guide Them In Dealing With Day-To-Day Challenges

“Many of us are fortunate to have one or more mentors throughout our lives, and we carry their wisdom with us as a constant reminder of the unique and timeless gift of mentorship,” said State Representative Barbara Watson(District 107). “But if mentoring is left to chance, too many young people will be left without this positive force in their lives. We applaud the efforts of the 100 Black Men of South Florida to ensure that more black men in South Florida know they can support young people to make positive choices in real life by being a caring and consistent adult through volunteer mentoring,” states State Representative Barbara Watson.

“The 100 Black Men of South Florida wish to thank Representative Watson for her service as well as for this recognition. The members of the 100 Black Men of South Florida believe that mentoring of our young men is a sacred responsibility,” states Stephen Johnson, President of the 100 Black Men of South Florida. We are appreciative of Representative Watson’s continued support of our programs and our youth.”

There is a powerful mentoring effect that ultimately makes communities stronger. Quality mentoring programs are proven to build relationships that help improve school attendance and academic achievement, promote responsible decision-making, and provide skills to better navigate relationships at school, socially and at home.

A report by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership found that young adults who were at risk for not completing high school but who had a mentor who were at risk for not completing high school but who had a mentor were:

*55% more likely to be enrolled in college than those who did not have a mentor.

*81% more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities.

*More than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.

*78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.

The National Mentoring Month public awareness campaign, recognized by presidential and congressional proclamation, is led by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

National Mentoring Month not only recognizes the benefits of mentoring but also acknowledges those who give generously of themselves by mentoring youth as tutors, coaches, teachers, volunteers and friends.